Da Nang quickens work to launch $154 mln airport terminal

The project is invested by Da Nang Internatinal Terminal Investment and Operation JSC with VND3.5 trillion ($154 million)
The three-storey terminal is built over 21,000 square meters (five acres) after the airport received nearly 12 hectares of military land from the defense ministry. It expects the first flight on May 8, and there will be preparations to welcome delegations to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in November.
The roof design is inspired by seagull wings.
A total of 40 check-in booths and 20 immigration booths have been installed.
Construction started in November 2015 and workers have been at the site around the clock to finish the terminal by April 10 as scheduled.
There will be 10 boarding gates. The terminal is designed to receive six million passengers a year and is able to accommodate B777/B787 and A330 aircraft.
Photos by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong
