da-nang-practices-air-crash-rescue-ahead-of-apec-summit

Da Nang International Airport, police, military and medical units in the central city joined a drill on Friday in which an aircraft exploded and went up in flames upon landing. The plane doors were damaged and 120 passengers could not escape on their own.
Fire trucks of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam are deployed immediately, joined by fire fighters from Da Nang Police.
A group of armed police guard the site from intruders.
Rescue forces wear masks as they break the plane doors with axes.
Medical staff help carry the injured away from the plane.
Most of the passengers are rescued in around 10 minutes. Three people have been killed while more than 70 injured.
Pilots and flight attendants come out last.
An injured receives first aid before being transported to a hospital.
Dead victims are covered and tied up to be transported to a hospital’s morgue.
The commander of the rescue informs and signals once the fire has been put out.
The site is blockaded after the rescue. The drill is part of Da Nang’s preparations for hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit this November, which will be joined by leaders from Australia, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United States and major Southeast Asian economies. The White House has confirmed President Donald Trump would be attending. This is Vietnam’s second hosting of APEC, since 2006.