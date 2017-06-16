Da Nang posts traffic offenders' license plates on official Facebook page

Da Nang's Police Department announced on Thursday that it will start posting the license plates of vehicles caught on camera violating traffic regulations on its official Facebook page, an additional reminder to offenders besides issuing tickets.

The announcement said the license plate numbers will be published every Wednesday on the official Facebook page, which currently has over 16,000 followers.

Major Pham Hong Hai, a senior official at the department, said police have been monitoring traffic violations around the city through a system of surveillance cameras since last November.

However, the city has been slow to process tickets to notify individuals and organizations of violations, and some are not aware of their offences.

By publishing the license plates on a Facebook page with lots of followers, traffic violation notices should reach offenders more quickly, Hai said.

He added that if offenders do not comply with the notices they receive in the post within 30 days, they could have their licenses revoked.

Da Nang has installed surveillance cameras along Cach Mang Thang Tam, a street used for many bus routes, along with nine other intersections in the city center.

In early December 2016, Da Nang's Police Department set up the Facebook page to collect information about traffic accidents and congestion in a move aimed at improving local traffic management.