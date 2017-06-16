VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Da Nang posts traffic offenders' license plates on official Facebook page

By Nguyen Dong   June 16, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

Police are looking to name and shame people online because it's taking too long to issue tickets.

Da Nang's Police Department announced on Thursday that it will start posting the license plates of vehicles caught on camera violating traffic regulations on its official Facebook page, an additional reminder to offenders besides issuing tickets.

The announcement said the license plate numbers will be published every Wednesday on the official Facebook page, which currently has over 16,000 followers.

Major Pham Hong Hai, a senior official at the department, said police have been monitoring traffic violations around the city through a system of surveillance cameras since last November.

However, the city has been slow to process tickets to notify individuals and organizations of violations, and some are not aware of their offences.

By publishing the license plates on a Facebook page with lots of followers, traffic violation notices should reach offenders more quickly, Hai said. 

He added that if offenders do not comply with the notices they receive in the post within 30 days, they could have their licenses revoked.

Da Nang has installed surveillance cameras along Cach Mang Thang Tam, a street used for many bus routes, along with nine other intersections in the city center.

In early December 2016, Da Nang's Police Department set up the Facebook page to collect information about traffic accidents and congestion in a move aimed at improving local traffic management. 

Related News:
Tags: Da Nang Police traffic Facebook license plates traffic violation fine
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top