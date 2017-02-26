Da Nang plans display of fishing boat sunk by China

An image of boat DNA 90152 TS that will be on display near Hoang Sa (Paracels) Museum in Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The central city of Da Nang plans to display the remains of a fishing boat sunk by Chinese vessels during the illegal deployment of a giant oil rig in Vietnamese waters.

Boat DNA 90152 TS will be displayed near the Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) Museum, which remains under construction on Hoang Sa Street, according to Le Phu Nguyen, an official from Hoang Sa District.

In 1974, China invaded the Hoang Sa Archipelago and fought a brief but bloody naval battle with forces of U.S,-backed Republic of Vietnam. China has illegally occupied the islands ever since, a situation decried as criminal by united Vietnam, which has never relinquished its sovereignty.

On May 26, 2014, a number of Vietnamese fishing boats operating near the islands were surrounded by roughly 40 Chinese ships.

The boats were just 14 nautical miles from Haiyang Shiyou 981 oil rig, which had been illegally deployed in the area over which Vietnam claims sovereignty since early that month.

During the confrontation that ensued, a Chinese fishing boat rammed and sank vessel DNA 90152 TS sending its crew of 10 men diving into the waters. Chinese boats deliberately tried to prevent other Vietnamese vessels from rescuing their fellow fishermen, to no avail.

Vietnam's then-president, Truong Tan Sang, paid a personal visit to the boat’s owner, Huynh Thi Nhu Hoa, on July 3, 2014. Hoa donated the remains of her vessel to the government in the hopes that it would be preserved and displayed as evidence of China's aggression.

For the whole of that summer, Chinese vessels repeatedly rammed Vietnamese fishing boats and blasted their crews with high-powered water cannons, until the oil rig withdrew in mid-July of 2014.

Related news:

> Vietnam slams China for sinking fishing boat, demands compensation