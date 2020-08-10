Da Nang outbreak sees first patients beat Covid-19

Two patients in Da Nang react with joy as they are declared Covid-19 free on August 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

The female medic duo, aged 41 and 58, and two caregivers aged 43 and 55 at Da Nang Hospital in central Vietnam were confirmed Covid-19 free Monday.

The medics were confirmed infected on July 27 and the caregivers two days later. All have been treated at the Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases.

The four marked the first recoveries since the Da Nang outbreak late last month.

Of them, three are residents of central Da Nang City, including the two medics. The remaining recoveree lives in nearby Quang Ngai Province.

All four will return home where they will be isolated for 14 days and have their health monitored by local medics.

Covid-19 returned to Vietnam on July 25 after more than three months without reported infections.

With the initial source a mystery, locally transmitted cases have spread around hospitals in Da Nang, with the coastal city alone reporting 269 infections.

Domestic infections have been reported in 14 other cities and provinces, including Hanoi and HCMC, all linked to Da Nang.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vietnam has reported 841 Covid-19 cases. Of them, 429 remain under treatment, 399 have recovered and 13 have died, including two Monday morning.