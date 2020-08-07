VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

By Le Nga   August 7, 2020 | 06:46 am GMT+7
Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases
A medical worker in Quang Tri Province in central Vietnam takes samples from a person returning from Da Nang for Covid-19 tests, August 5, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao.

Two people contacting previous infections in Da Nang and a woman visiting Da Nang Hospital have taken Vietnam’s Covid-19 active counts to 348.

"Patient 748" is a 54-year-old woman in Sam Son Town of Thanh Hoa Province in the north central region. She had contact with a person who got infected from the outbreak in Da Nang.

As she was isolated, her samples were taken for testing on Wednesday. The result turned out positive the next day.

"Patient 749" is 27. She lives in Vinh Linh District of Quang Tri Province in central Vietnam. She stayed at the Da Nang Hospital to take care of a sick family member from July 17. Four days later, she started developing Covid-19 symptoms of slight fever, sore throat and muscle pain.

"Patient 750" is a 28-year-old man residing in Dong Ha District of Quang Tri. He is a friend of a previous infected case and came into close contact with that case on July 18.

He grew symptoms on July 25. His samples were taken on Wednesday and he was confirmed to have Covid-19 the next day.

With the three latest patients, locally transmitted cases have spread to two more Vietnam provinces, Thanh Hoa and Quang Tri.

Since July 25 when community infections reemerged, 298 domestic cases have been reported.

The epicenter Da Nang got 193 cases. Its neighbor Quang Nam Province got 29 cases, HCMC eight, Hanoi three. Other cities and provinces with community infections are Dak Lak, Quang Ngai, Dong Nai, Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Bac Giang and Lang Son. All cases in other places are linked to Da Nang.

Vietnam has reported 750 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, 392 have recovered, 10 died and 348 are still in hospitals.

The nation is putting more than 170,000 in quarantine.

Around the world, the pandemic has killed more than 716,300.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam records 30 more Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 30 more Covid-19 cases

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Da Nang native pays for skipping health declaration procedure

Da Nang native pays for skipping health declaration procedure

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam Covid-19 patients

Vietnam Covid-19 cases

Vietnam Covid-19 treatment

 

Read more

Vietnam a top 10 digital nation

Vietnam a top 10 digital nation

Vietnam to bring home 226 workers from Uzbekistan, some with Covid-19

Vietnam to bring home 226 workers from Uzbekistan, some with Covid-19

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu dies aged 89

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu dies aged 89

Rescued cubs equipped with necessities at Vietnam center

Rescued cubs equipped with necessities at Vietnam center

Vietnam protests China's military drill on Spartly reefs

Vietnam protests China's military drill on Spartly reefs

Da Nang factories’ dilemma: Keep business going and workers safe

Da Nang factories’ dilemma: Keep business going and workers safe

Vietnam dismisses China's new maritime terms at Paracel Islands

Vietnam dismisses China's new maritime terms at Paracel Islands

Hanoi fines bar $1,720 for ignoring Covid-19 shutdown order

Hanoi fines bar $1,720 for ignoring Covid-19 shutdown order

 
go to top