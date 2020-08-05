VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Da Nang outbreak adds two more Covid-19 cases

By Le Nga   August 5, 2020 | 06:38 am GMT+7
Da Nang outbreak adds two more Covid-19 cases
A doctor takes samples of a man in Da Nang for Covid-19 tests, August 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Two men visiting the Da Nang Hospital recently have been diagnosed with Covid-19, putting Vietnam’s active cases at 286 on Wednesday morning.

The new patients reside in Quang Nam Province that borders Da Nang, both having had contact with previous infected cases.

"Patient 671," 33, has received treatment at the Neurosurgery Department of Da Nang Hospital while "Patient 672," 37, took care of a family member at the hospital.

Quang Nam has reported 46 cases in the past 11 days since the Covid-19 community transmission reemerged in Vietnam, all linked to hospitals in Da Nang.

The epicenter Da Nang has recorded 158 cases. The locally transmitted cases have also spread to Hanoi, HCMC and five other provinces of Dak Lak, Quang Ngai, Dong Nai, Thai Binh and Ha Nam.

Since last Friday, eight Covid-19 patients have died, including two on Tuesday, after contracting the new coronavirus at hospitals in Da Nang. They are aged between 53 and 86, and have suffered from chronic diseases for years.

With the latest update on Wednesday morning, Vietnam has recorded 672 Covid-19 cases , including 286 active patients after 378 have recovered.

Of the Covid-19 patients still in hospitals, 11 are in critical conditions with very high risk of death.

Seven of them are being put on ventilators and treated in the intensive care unit while four must rely on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which pumps blood out of the body and to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back.

More than 704,000 have died of Covid-19 worldwide.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam records 41 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 41 new Covid-19 cases

Government fears more job losses to Covid-19 this year

Government fears more job losses to Covid-19 this year

Don’t let social distancing impede socio-economic activity: PM

Don’t let social distancing impede socio-economic activity: PM

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam Covid-19 impacts

Da Nang outbreak

Da Nang Covid-19

 

Read more

One Vietnamese injured in massive Beirut blast: envoy

One Vietnamese injured in massive Beirut blast: envoy

Government fears more job losses to Covid-19 this year

Government fears more job losses to Covid-19 this year

Six jailed for smuggling Chinese into Vietnam

Six jailed for smuggling Chinese into Vietnam

10,000 Ha Tinh citizens benefit from healthcare project

10,000 Ha Tinh citizens benefit from healthcare project

Don’t let social distancing impede socio-economic activity: PM

Don’t let social distancing impede socio-economic activity: PM

Not 129, just 21 Equatorial Guinea returnees infected with novel coronavirus

Not 129, just 21 Equatorial Guinea returnees infected with novel coronavirus

Da Nang drinker posse pays for flouting social distancing order

Da Nang drinker posse pays for flouting social distancing order

All but one of 18 new Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang

All but one of 18 new Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang

 
go to top