Da Nang drinker posse pays for flouting social distancing order

Two of the men got another fine of VND2.5 million ($108) each for resisting officers while on duty.

On July 31, an anti-pandemic patrol in Thanh Khe District found the men congregated at a house on Me Nhu Street. When asked to disperse, two resisted and scolded the officers, prompting local police to escort the group to the station.

Da Nang, now Vietnam's largest Covid-19 hotspot with 142 cases recorded since July 25, has deployed a series of measures to stem community transmission of the novel coronavirus, including 15-day social distancing effective July 28.

Residents are required to stay home and maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other in public. Gatherings of more than two people are prohibited, except at offices, schools and hospitals.

However, many locals have ignored the social distancing order.

Seven men in Son Tra District, where at least three infections have been confirmed, are facing fines of VND7.5 million ($321) each for gathering to drink.

The government admitted Sunday it had failed to determine the origin of the outbreak in tourism hotspot Da Nang. Since July 1, 800,000 visitors had left the city for other parts of the country.

Vietnam has reported 670 Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities as of Tuesday.