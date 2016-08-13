VnExpress International
Da Nang could ban alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

By Nguyen Dong   August 13, 2016 | 11:13 am GMT+7

The move stands in contrast to the recent proposal by Hanoi to scrap the midnight curfew.

Le Ngoc, head of the city’s Office of Traffic Police, told VnExpress they will ask for approval from the People’s Committee to prohibit restaurants and cafes from selling wine and beer after 10 p.m. to ensure social order.

Illustrative photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The proposal will be submitted to the People's Committee next week, according to Ngoc. 

He added that the ban will benefit the city as it can curb alcohol abuse, one of major causes of traffic accidents and social disorder.

“That’s just the proposal. We have to consider the characteristics of each locality before advising the city,” Ngoc said. 

In 2013, the Traffic Police Department of Ho Chi Minh City also proposed a ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m., but the city’s authorities turned it down.

Get the party started: Hanoi scraps midnight curfew

