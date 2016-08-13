Da Nang could ban alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

Le Ngoc, head of the city’s Office of Traffic Police, told VnExpress they will ask for approval from the People’s Committee to prohibit restaurants and cafes from selling wine and beer after 10 p.m. to ensure social order.

The proposal will be submitted to the People's Committee next week, according to Ngoc.

He added that the ban will benefit the city as it can curb alcohol abuse, one of major causes of traffic accidents and social disorder.

“That’s just the proposal. We have to consider the characteristics of each locality before advising the city,” Ngoc said.

In 2013, the Traffic Police Department of Ho Chi Minh City also proposed a ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m., but the city’s authorities turned it down.

