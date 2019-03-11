VnExpress International
Crying shame: laughing gas kills foreigner in Hanoi coffee shop

By Phan Anh   March 11, 2019 | 07:23 pm GMT+7
A coffee shop in Hanoi is shut down after a foreign customer died on Sunday night. Photo by VnExpress

A foreigner died in a Hanoi coffee shop Sunday night after allegedly inhaling laughing gas sold as ‘funky balloons.’

The coffee shop has been locked by the police as they investigate the death. Police said forensic tests are underway, and that the victim, 35, was having a family vacation in Vietnam.

The news first spread from a Facebook account Sunday night, saying the man, 35, of unknown nationality, fainted on a couch in the coffee shop on Ly Thai To Street after trying "funky balloons," which are filled with nitrous oxide, otherwise known as ‘laughing gas.'

30 minutes later, he was found dead.

Hoan Kiem District police have confirmed the incident.

Booming numbers of hard-partying, drug using youngsters have put Vietnam on the Electronic Dancing Music (EDM) map in recent years, with fans rewarded with DJ royalty like Martin Garrix and Hardwell performing to sold out festivals.

Local bars, especially in major city centers like Hanoi and Saigon, are frequently visited by locally known DJs.

Drugs have accompanied these parties, with ecstasy, methamphetamine and ketamine used often, as also cannabis, according to experts and partiers. Amidst this, ultra-popular "funky balloons" filled with laughing gas offer a legal route to a quick high.

Drug-taking sessions, dubbed "bay phong" in Vietnamese, used to be held behind closed doors, but now have become more prominent in festivals and dance floors in Vietnam in recent years.

