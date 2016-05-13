VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Crazy house numbers challenge navigation in Saigon

By Duy Tran   May 13, 2016 | 06:48 pm GMT+7

Residents are complaining that complicated addresses are making it a nightmare for their relatives, friends and delivery companies to find their homes.

Under the burning heat in May, a delivery man named Hai was running around Huynh Tan Phat Street looking for a house in Alley 1806. He searched for over 30 minutes but decided to give up after the sweat pouring off his forehead soaked his shirt.

“I’ve been doing this job for two years but this is the first time I’ve seen such an crazy house number. I thought it was a fake address until the owner came out to collect the goods herself and showed me her house.”

crazy-house-numbers-challenge-navigation-in-saigon

One of the houses in Alley 1806.

Long house numbers are not something new in Saigon's Nha Be town, and hundreds of families there are facing the same problem.

Local resident Nguyen Van Tu told VnExpress: “The old couple living near my house have just moved. They were afraid that if they suddenly got sick, they would die before an ambulance could reach their house.”

crazy-house-numbers-challenge-navigation-in-saigon-1

A local standing in front of her house.

Tran Ngoc Anh Quan, vice chairman of Nha Be's People’s Committee, explained: “Adding numbers to houses is based on the rules set by Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Construction. We are asking the department to change house numbers for local citizens but this will cause some trouble related to their personal papers.”

Tags: house numbers Saigoneers
 
Read more
Sugar factory fined $21,500 for pollution, mass fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river

Sugar factory fined $21,500 for pollution, mass fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river

Vietnam aims to build large naval vessels with new shipyard

Vietnam aims to build large naval vessels with new shipyard

Vietnam in preparations to adopt common law

Vietnam in preparations to adopt common law

Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river

Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river

Sugar firm told to compensate fish farmers after wastewater massacres stocks

Sugar firm told to compensate fish farmers after wastewater massacres stocks

Vietnamese fishermen rescue four foreigners after shipwreck ordeal

Vietnamese fishermen rescue four foreigners after shipwreck ordeal

National TV apologizes to vegetable farmers after fabricating report

National TV apologizes to vegetable farmers after fabricating report

Vietnamese comedian turns to new lawyer in U.S. child sex case

Vietnamese comedian turns to new lawyer in U.S. child sex case

 
go to top