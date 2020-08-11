Covid-19: Vietnam reports 16 new domestic infections, one death

Medics take samples Covid-19 testing from residents in Quang Nam Province in central Vietnam, August 11, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

The patient who died was from the central province of Quang Tri.

He died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, heart failure and type 1 diabetes, the Health Ministry announced. He is the second youngest Covid-19 fatality, after a 33-year-old woman.

The latest death brought the nation’s Covid-19 death count to 16. All of them suffered several comorbidities, renal failure being the most common.

Of the 16 new patients, 10 are from current outbreak epicenter Da Nang, four from neighboring Quang Nam and two from Quang Tri.

Patients numbered 848 to 856 are five women and four men from Da Nang, aged 14-78.

"Patient 857" is 26. A resident of Quang Nam, he had come into close contact with two previously infected patients.

"Patient 858," 55, is also a Quang Nam resident. Between July 9 and 14, she had taken care of a sick family member at the Da Nang Hospital.

"Patient 859" is a 47-year-old female resident of Quang Nam who is the mother of a previous Covid-19 patient.

"Patient 860" is another Quang Nam woman, 55, who'd had contact with four Covid-19 patients.

Both Quang Tri patients, numbered 861 and 862, had had contact with previously infected patients. Patient 862 is the mother of the dead patient and had been taking care of him.

"Patient 863" is another woman in Da Nang, aged 52.

The 16 additions have brought the nation’s Covid-19 tally to 863. Of these, 399 have recovered, 16 have died and 449 undergoing treatment.

Vietnam has recorded 405 community transmissions in 14 cities and provinces including Hanoi and HCMC since the novel coronavirus resurfaced on July 25.