Covid-19 innovation: Vietnam’s mobile chambers allow disinfection in one go

The National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology have fabricated them for disinfecting people who directly treat or work with patients with Covid-19, the pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus.

The system consists of two chambers. One sprays electrolyzed water in the form of droplets and the other directs heat and ozone onto the body of the person. Produced by electrolyzing ordinary tap water containing dissolved sodium chloride, it can even clean the respiratory system.