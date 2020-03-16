VnExpress International
Covid-19 innovation: Vietnam’s mobile chambers allow disinfection in one go

By Ngoc Thanh   March 16, 2020 | 09:22 am GMT+7

Vietnamese experts have created a set of mobile chambers to sanitize the whole body of those working in Covid-19 infected areas.

The National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health under the Ministry of Health and Hanoi University of Science and Technology have successfully created a set of mobile disinfection chamber for the task of disinfecting the whole body for those who have directly treated or worked with patients with Covid-19, the pneumonia caused the by the new coronavirus. One chamber is to spray electro-chemical activation, or electrolyzed water in the form of dew and the other covers heat and ozone all over the body of each person. Each chamber measures one meters wide and two meters tall and is movable. Produced by the electrolysis of ordinary tap water containing dissolved sodium chloride, the electrolyzed water is said to be safe for human, and can even clean the respiratory system.

Doan Hong Hai, head of the institute, said the institute decided to make the chambers after the Covid-19 developed quickly with more patients but those who directly work in areas where infections are detected or treated do not have any means for sanitizing the whole body.

The system, according to Hai and the researching team, can disinfect up to 99.99 percent of the virus, which has the size of one-900th of the width of a human hair, that might have still last on surfaces, either the clothes, shoes, or bags. The main component of wet chamber is a 360-degree fog mist sprayer, combined with an infrared sensor installed inside the chamber that automatically activates the disinfection spraying process once a person steps in.

The dry chamber uses heat and ozone at permitted level to ensure safety for the disinfected person. It takes one 30 second each to complete a round of disinfection in each chamber.

The entire system is designed and manufactured using Vietnamese techniques and products. The institute and the university have yet to come up with a production cost for the system, but it is estimated that the system can disinfect up to 1,000 people per day.

Vietnam has recorded 49 Covid-19 cases so far, and 16 of them had been discharged weeks ago. The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 145 countries and territories around the world, with the death toll climbing to over 5,400.

