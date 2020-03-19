Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

A woman uses her phone at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, March 13, 2020. Covid-19 has forced many people to adapt social distancing and switch to video conferences for work, study and maintain social contacts. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The video conferencing app has become a valuable and useful option for many in Vietnam as schools continue to remain shut since as far back as the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, and even businesses shift to a work-at-home model as the number of new novel coronavirus infections increase in the country and the world.

The app, which has been downloaded dozens of millions of times, has climbed to top the list of most popular free apps on both iOS and Android stores.

Zoom is a California-based publicly traded company. Its app offers virtual meetings which allow users to connect with one another from anywhere with an internet connection.

"Three members in my family have installed Zoom. Now every morning instead of going on Facebook, everyone uses their smartphone and log into Zoom for meetings," said Pham Hang, a Hanoi office worker.

Hang said the application is more convenient than other video calling platforms because it can be used on many devices on either Wifi or 4G connections. She also said it was easy to navigate the app with users able to share screenshots while messaging each other.

Zoom allows up to 49 video participants per page in HD quality. Users can also share files, save recording notes, record and save virtual meetings on their hard drive or upload them to a cloud service. These benefits have prompted many offices and schools to use the app for their meetings and online learning. However, users might experience cache error if the app is installed on outdated devices.

Vietnamese users have also been downloading other apps to facilitate their working/studying from home in the coronavirus era, including Microsoft Team, Hangouts Meet and Skype.

As of Thursday morning, Vienam had confirmed 60 new coronavirus cases, including 22 foreigners, since March 6. Before that, the country had gone 22 days without any new infection. The previous 16 patients have been discharged from the hospital.