Covid-19 impact: Peace and quiet reigns supreme in Hanoi

Ion Nicolae Rosescu, a Romanian tourist, tries to take a picture of The Huc Bridge through the locked door of Ngoc Son Temple on Hoan Kiem Lake. The temple was closed on March 14. Ion said that during his two-week trip from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue, Quang Ninh and Hanoi, all attractions were shut down. All he could do at the moment is walk around the streets and eat fast food while waiting for his flight back to Romania.

"I had to change my flight because the airlines temporarily stopped working due to the pandemic," Rosescu said.