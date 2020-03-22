VnExpress International
Covid-19 impact: Peace and quiet reigns supreme in Hanoi

By Kieu Hoang   March 22, 2020 | 08:30 pm GMT+7

As the Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, the capital city has reverted to a yesteryear quiet.

The cyclos without passengers rushing across Hanoi Opera House. This area is usually crowded on normal days as visitors often come here to take photos. But now there are very few people here.

The St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi used to be packed with tourists and Hanoians who gather here on weekends to sit on coffee shops around the area. At the moment, only some people are still walking around here.

The Temple of Literature, one of the most crowded attractions in Hanoi was closed since March 13 and don’t know when will it be opened again. All entrance to the area are locked ever since the situation of Covid-19 worsened in Hanoi.

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum was also closed and fences were put up around the flower garden and even on the sidewalks to prevent people from walking around the area.

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology suffered the same fate as it was closed on March 9. Instead of visitors wandering around, only security and museum staff remain inside.

Another museum, Vietnam Military History Museum on Dien Bien Phu Street is closed from March 15 to 31. Displaying chambers have been locked. Souvenir and drink shops inside stopped selling because there are no visitors.

The flag tower of Hanoi closed its only entrance to the top. The 200-year-old construction is 33-meter-high, has three stories with Vietnamese flag on top. On normal days, visitors can go to the third floor to take an aerial view of the Vietnam Military History Museum right below.

Shops on Trang Tien Street, near Hoan Kiem Lake were all closed on March 20.

Ion Nicolae Rosescu, a Romanian tourist tries to take a picture of The Huc Bridge through the locked door of Ngoc Son Temple on Hoan Kiem Lake. The temple was closed on March 14. Ion said during his two-week trip from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue, Quang Ninh and Hanoi, all attractions were shut down. All he could do at the moment is walking around the streets and eating fast food while waiting for his flight back to Romania tonight.I had to change my flight because the airlines was temporarily stopped working due to the pandemic, Rosescu said.

Ta Hien Street used to very crowded every night in Hanoi but ever since Hanoi demanded the bars and shops to close from March 13 to 31, it became clean and empty.

A bar in Ta Hien street take this time off to repair and get a makeover.

Tags: Hanoi Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic empty streets Vietnam traffic
 
