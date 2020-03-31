VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Covid-19 hotspots account for three new cases in Vietnam

By Le Nga   March 31, 2020 | 06:15 pm GMT+7
Covid-19 hotspots account for three new cases in Vietnam
A medical worker disinfects an ambulance car at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC, February 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Two Vietnamese and one Brazilian associated with two Covid-19 hotspots in Hanoi and HCMC were confirmed infected Tuesday evening.

The three new cases took Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally to 207.

"Patient 205" is a 41-year-old Vietnamese man who works for the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and water for Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital, one major Covid-19 hotspot in the country.

"Patient 206" is a 48-year-old Vietnamese man in Saigon's District 2, a chauffeur for Patients 124 and 151, often driving the latter two to multiple company branches in Dong Nai Province's Vinh Cuu District and Saigon's District 12.

"Patient 124" was found to be infected after attending a party at the Buddha Bar in the district; following which "Patient 206" was quarantined in a military school in Cu Chi District. On March 27, he developed a sore throat, before testing positive on March 28. He's now being treated at the Cu Chi Field Hospital and is in stable health.

"Patient 207," a 49-year-old Brazilian man in Saigon's District 2, is the husband of "Patient 151" and colleague of "Patient 124." He first tested negative on March 22, before being quarantined at a military school in Cu Chi District on March 23. He developed a sore throat on March 27 and tested positive on March 28. He's also being treated at the Cu Chi Field Hospital, and his health is stable.

Tuesday additions thus far have raised the number of patients linked to the Buddha Bar to 15 and to the Bach Mai Hospital to 34.

Of the 207 Covid-19 patients confirmed in Vietnam until now, 58 have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Most of the active cases are those who have returned from Europe and the U.S. and people who’ve had close contact with them.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 200 countries and territories, claiming over 38,000 lives.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

US to pump $3 mln into Vietnam Covid-19 fight

US to pump $3 mln into Vietnam Covid-19 fight

Lottery ticket vendors bet on distributor support during pandemic

Lottery ticket vendors bet on distributor support during pandemic

HCMC to let Covid-19 doctors rest in hotels

HCMC to let Covid-19 doctors rest in hotels

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic outbreak pandemic quarantine
 
Read more
Five years in jail for false medical declaration on Covid-19

Five years in jail for false medical declaration on Covid-19

US to pump $3 mln into Vietnam Covid-19 fight

US to pump $3 mln into Vietnam Covid-19 fight

Lottery ticket vendors bet on distributor support during pandemic

Lottery ticket vendors bet on distributor support during pandemic

HCMC to let Covid-19 doctors rest in hotels

HCMC to let Covid-19 doctors rest in hotels

Hue discharges senior British Covid-19 patient

Hue discharges senior British Covid-19 patient

Covid-19 curfew: Stay at home, no gatherings of more than two people

Covid-19 curfew: Stay at home, no gatherings of more than two people

Mekong River dams could slice 0.3 pct off Vietnam's GDP: report

Mekong River dams could slice 0.3 pct off Vietnam's GDP: report

Vietnam sends 220 Europeans home

Vietnam sends 220 Europeans home

 
go to top