Covid-19 hotspots account for three new cases in Vietnam

A medical worker disinfects an ambulance car at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC, February 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The three new cases took Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally to 207.

"Patient 205" is a 41-year-old Vietnamese man who works for the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and water for Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital, one major Covid-19 hotspot in the country.

"Patient 206" is a 48-year-old Vietnamese man in Saigon's District 2, a chauffeur for Patients 124 and 151, often driving the latter two to multiple company branches in Dong Nai Province's Vinh Cuu District and Saigon's District 12.

"Patient 124" was found to be infected after attending a party at the Buddha Bar in the district; following which "Patient 206" was quarantined in a military school in Cu Chi District. On March 27, he developed a sore throat, before testing positive on March 28. He's now being treated at the Cu Chi Field Hospital and is in stable health.

"Patient 207," a 49-year-old Brazilian man in Saigon's District 2, is the husband of "Patient 151" and colleague of "Patient 124." He first tested negative on March 22, before being quarantined at a military school in Cu Chi District on March 23. He developed a sore throat on March 27 and tested positive on March 28. He's also being treated at the Cu Chi Field Hospital, and his health is stable.

Tuesday additions thus far have raised the number of patients linked to the Buddha Bar to 15 and to the Bach Mai Hospital to 34.

Of the 207 Covid-19 patients confirmed in Vietnam until now, 58 have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Most of the active cases are those who have returned from Europe and the U.S. and people who’ve had close contact with them.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 200 countries and territories, claiming over 38,000 lives.