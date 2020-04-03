VnExpress International
Covid-19 demographics: majority of patients in Vietnam under 50

By Le Cam   April 3, 2020 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
Young Vietnamese Covid-19 patients share a moment of joy as they are released from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, April 1, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

About 70 percent of the Covid-19 cases in Vietnam are in the 20-49 age group that’s dominated by those in their 20s.

Vietnam had recorded 233 Covid-19 cases. Of these, the majority are Vietnamese at 83 percent, and the remaining are foreigners, expats and visitors.

Of the total confirmations, 85 patients are in their 20s, which make up the majority (36 percent), according to the Ministry of Health. People in their 30s and 40s comprise around 15 percent each.

The infection demographics can be explained by the fact that most cases were imported. Patients in the above-mentioned age ranges are returning overseas students and migrant workers.

Young patients from 10 to 19 years old are also overseas students or children accompanying their parents returning from abroad. Vietnam has only seen seven children being infected by the coronavirus, three of whom have been discharged from hospital.

Family transmission has been the cause of all infections among children under nine.

Since the fortnight-long Lunar New Year holiday that started January 17, most students at secondary level and under have not gone back to school with their break being extended multiple times on safety considerations. This could be a factor that has prevented infections in this age group. Vietnam has not reported any school-related infection so far.

The elderly consist of 10 percent of all reported cases. Of these, there are 18 patients in their 60s (7.7 percent), and four patients in their 70s (1.7 percent).

There was only one patient in her 80s, "Patient 161", a 88-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Van Lam District in the northern province of Hung Yen. She was at the Bach Mai Hospital March 17-22, Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot to date, where she was treated in the same room with another infected patient.

Of the five critically ill patients, four are senior citizens - the 88-year-old, a 64-year-old Vietnamese women and two British, 69 and 74 years old.

The Health Ministry has advised elders in Vietnam to stay at home. HCMC authorities said Thursday the city will provide home treatment or deploy remote medical counseling for the elders.

As of Friday, 85 patients in Vietnam have been discharged.

Vietnam declared Covid-19 a national epidemic Wednesday afternoon.

To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed almost 53,000 lives as it spread to 204 countries and territories.

