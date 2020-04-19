VnExpress International
Covid-19 clear: Vietnam goes three straight days without new infection

By Le Nga   April 19, 2020 | 06:46 am GMT+7
A medical staff inspects samples from traders at wholesale markets in Hanoi, April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam has gone 72 hours without a new Covid-19 case, keeping the national tally of active cases at 67.

This means that of the 268 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam so far, 201 have been discharged, including three foreigners on Saturday.

The remaining patients are under treatment at 17 facilities across the country. Among them, 20 have tested negative at least once.

Hanoi is treating the largest number of patients, 29, followed by the northern province of Ninh Binh with 10 and HCMC with five.

The latest Covid-19 case, confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl from the mountainous province of Ha Giang that borders China, where her three brothers work as freelancers.

Around 63,000 people are currently quarantined in Vietnam, of whom around 11,500 are in quarantine zones, while the rest are self-isolated at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, and the reported death toll has crossed 160,400.

