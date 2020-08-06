VnExpress International
Covid-19 claims 9th victim in Vietnam

By Le Nga   August 6, 2020 | 09:35 am GMT+7
A medical worker joins mass testing of Covid-19 in Da Nang, August 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A 67-year-old woman died of Covid-19 early Thursday morning, Vietnam's ninth fatality so far.

"Patient 651" of Quang Nam Province near Da Nang died of Covid-19, pneumonia, respiratory complications caused by chronic renal failure, and type 2 diabetes, the Ministry of Health said.

She had chronic kidney disease, lupus, diabetes, and fungal blood infection, and had been brought to the Da Nang Hospital for emergency treatment on July 18.

Later she was transferred to the Family Hospital in Da Nang and was there until July 31.

On August 2 she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was sent back to the Da Nang Hospital.

The next day she lost consciousness, suffered ulceration in her limbs and hemorrhages under the skin on her forearms and had slight difficulty breathing.

On August 4 she was put on a ventilator.

Just after midnight on Thursday she went into a deep coma and gradually her pulse began to go down. She died at 1:30 a.m.

The previous eight people who died were aged between 53 and 86. All of them were from Quang Nam or Da Nang and had comorbidities like cancer, renal failure and diabetes.

Vietnam has had 717 Covid-19 cases, 327 of them active.

