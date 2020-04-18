Covid-19 care: Vietnam gifts 100,000 face masks to Sweden

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung handed over the made-in-Vietnam masks Friday in a symbolic gesture to Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Dung said Vietnam stands ready to cooperate, exchange experience and join hands with other countries, including Sweden in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dung emphasized international cooperation and unity as key to protecting people’s health.

The Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Mawe, thanked the Vietnamese government and its citizens for their help, saying it signified the traditional and friendly relationship between the two countries.

She applauded Vietnam's outstanding performance in the battle against the pandemic and expressed her hope that united efforts will help countries defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sweden has reported over 13,000 infection cases and 1,400 deaths as of Saturday morning.

The same day, Construction Minister Pham Hong Ha also made a symbolic handover of 5,000 tons of rice to Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera, assisting the island nation’s Covid-19 fight.

Vietnam has been donating over a million of thousands of antibacterial face masks and other medical supplies to countries worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

Vietnam has also sent medical equipment to Cambodia, China, Indonesia and Laos.

Vietnamese companies are capable of producing eight million antibacterial cloth face masks a day, and the government has allowed their export after domestic demand is met.

Vietnam has not confirmed any new Covid-19 infection since Thursday morning, keeping its total count at 268. Of these, 201 have been discharged and 67 are active patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories, with reported deaths surpassing 154,000.