Corruption a ‘serious’ problem in Vietnam: official report

Farmers riding on a bicycle as they make way home from a field on the outskirt of Hanoi in February 18, 2016. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

Corruption has become prevalent in Vietnam with a number of high-profile officials connected to serious cases, the government said in a new, extraordinary report sent to legislators this week.

The National Assembly’s judicial affairs committee, after reviewing the report, hailed the government for its candor. According to the committee, this is the first time the government “has admitted openly” that many officials, including senior ones, have been neglecting their duties and failing to uphold moral standards and political virtues.

In its report, the government said corruption remains a complicated problem and that “an increasing number of serious corruption cases have been uncovered and reported in many government levels and agencies.”

The report also cited the rankings by Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. Vietnam was ranked 112th out of 168 countries and territories last year.

The report said, despite many anti-corruption efforts, over the past three years the average number of corruption cases brought into light has steadily declined. Courts have handled fewer corruption cases this year, with fines and recovered losses amounting to only VND92 billion ($4 million).

The Communist Party has been re-educating millions of members about anti-corruption and virtues. The Party has also made it clear that the fight against corruption is critical to its leadership.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, at the end of a six-day meeting of the Party’s Central Committee earlier this month, admitted that moral problems are eroding the ruling party.

He said degrading morality and lifestyles among Party members are evident in corruption, cronyism, bureaucracy, opportunism and individualism.

