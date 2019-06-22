VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Corporate sector climbs recycling bandwagon in top ocean polluter Vietnam

By Sen    June 22, 2019 | 08:02 pm GMT+7
Corporate sector climbs recycling bandwagon in top ocean polluter Vietnam
Plastic bags and other trashes fill the coast in the central province of Thanh Hoa. Photo by Nguyen Viet Hung.

Nine corporate biggies have joined hands to recycle packaging materials, aiming at 100 percent recycling by 2030.

The alliance, non-profit voluntary organization PRO Vietnam, also aims to boost the recycling infrastructure in the country, according to a signing on Friday.

The founding members of PRO Vietnam are nine major multinationals and local giants, some competitors of each other: TH Group which runs the popular TH True Milk brand, Coca-Cola Vietnam, Friesland Campina Vietnam, La Vie, Nestle, Nutifood, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, Tetra Pak and Universal Robina Corporation.

The alliance will promote the collection and recycling of packaging among members by increasing recycling rates and minimizing the amount of used packaging dumped into the environment.

It aims to boost consumer awareness of recycling and sorting garbage towards improving the current packaging-collecting ecosystem in Vietnam.

They will also aid recycling programs at treatment plants and recycling factories. The alliance will work closely with the government in recycling through voluntary public-private partnerships. It will also coordinate with university research centers to find suitable environment-friendly solution.

Pham Phu Ngoc Trai - chairman of PRO Vietnam, announced that by 2030, members will ensure that all packaging materials produced by them will be collected and recycled.

Hoang Cong Trang, General Director of the TH Group, said that their first activities will include piloting the collection and recycling of waste in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. They will also establish a social enterprise to implement specific programs and call for more businesses to join the alliance.

The zero waste movement has picked up momentum in Vietnam with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announcing an ambitious goal of zero disposable plastic use in urban stores, markets and supermarkets by 2021 and extending that to the entire nation by 2025.

Vietnam generates around 2,500 tons of plastic waste daily. It is fourth in the list of nations dumping plastic waste in the ocean, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

Last month, Thua Thien-Hue Province asked its civil servants not to use plastic water bottles or plastic bags in the workplace.

Supermarket chain Saigon Co.op has stopped selling plastic straws since last month. Some supermarket chains have begun to use banana leaves instead of plastic to pack vegetables.

In April, the HCMC Open University announced a ban on plastic straws and bottled water on its campus. Teachers and students have to bring their own bottles or use recyclable bottles provided by the university.

Related News:

Plastic waste

Hoi An uses common reed instead of plastic straws

Hoi An uses common reed instead of plastic straws

Garbage chokes northern Vietnam mangrove forests

Garbage chokes northern Vietnam mangrove forests

Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign

Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign

See more
Tags: packaging recycling alliance Pro Vietnam private companies corporate social responsibility Vietnam waste plastic
 
Read more
Sentenced to death twice, man compensated after 46 years

Sentenced to death twice, man compensated after 46 years

Hundreds of snakes rescued from being smuggled to China

Hundreds of snakes rescued from being smuggled to China

Vietnamese admiral loses party positions over land management violations

Vietnamese admiral loses party positions over land management violations

South Koreans steal over $200,000 from Hanoi company safe

South Koreans steal over $200,000 from Hanoi company safe

HCMC fires chief of state-owned agro firm for serious wrongdoing

HCMC fires chief of state-owned agro firm for serious wrongdoing

Three men jailed for attacking female airport employee over selfie

Three men jailed for attacking female airport employee over selfie

PM Phuc to share Vietnam’s vision for global economy at G20 summit

PM Phuc to share Vietnam’s vision for global economy at G20 summit

 
go to top