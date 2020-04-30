VnExpress International
Coronavirus: Vietnam records no community transmission cases in 14 days

By Le Nga   April 30, 2020 | 06:46 am GMT+7
A medical staff at HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases performs Covid-19 test on samples, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Thursday morning sees no fresh Covid-19 cases in Vietnam, marking the sixth straight day the country stayed clear of new infections and the 14th consecutive day without community transmissions.

The country recorded two more relapses Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of relapses to 11. Of the 270 confirmed infections, 51 are active cases as 219 have been discharged from hospitals. 14 have tested negative at least once.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on Wednesday assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministriy of Health and related agencies to research and develop vaccines for the virus.

Medical experts have yet to identify reasons for Covid-19 relapses. The health ministry said earlier that the weak immune systems could be a cause, allowing the virus to stay on.

It said on Tuesday that tests of samples taken from five relapsed patients showed the virus was "inactive" in their bodies, which theoretically means the chances of them spreading the infection to others are "very low."

Other countries in the world have also reported Covid-19 relapses. In South Korea, at least 222 people have tested positive for the virus again after recovering. China and Brunei have reported relapses too.

In Vietnam, there are more than 34,000 people in quarantine and health monitoringed at the moment. All patients are being treated at six different hospitals, most are in stable condition, of which 10 cases were tested negative once, four cases were negative one time.

The health ministry Wednesday stated that it noted an abnormality in the price of Realtime PCR machines for testing Covid-19 in some localities, asking the Ministry of Public Security to clarify and strictly handle it.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with more than 227,000 deaths reported so far.

The time between exposure to Covid-19 and the moment when symptoms start is commonly around five to six days but can range from 1 - 14 days, according to the World Health Organization.

Tags: Vietnam cornoravirus Covid-19 Vietnam coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients
 
