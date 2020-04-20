Coronavirus: Vietnam ends fourth straight day sans new infections

Medical staff in Thu Duc District, HCMC take samples from employees of the Linh Trung Export Processing Zone for Covid-19 testing, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The latest infection, confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang that borders China, where her three brothers work as freelancers.

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have not recorded new infections in the last 17 days and seven days, respectively.

On Monday, Vietnam discharged eight patients in the northern province of Ninh Binh, two in HCMC and two in the central province of Ha Tinh.

The remaining patients are being treated at nine medical facilities across the country. Most of the patients are in stable health. Of the 54 active cases, seven have tested negative twice and 14 have done so once.

"Patient 188," who relapsed Saturday three days after her discharge, tested Covid-19 negative Monday morning. The 44-year-old resident of the capital city’s Chuong My District is an employee of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and logistic services for several hospitals in Hanoi, including the Bach Mai Hospital, a major Covid-19 hotspot.

Health experts have cautioned that while Vietnam going four days without a new infection is a positive sign, it was vital that the nation remained vigilant and careful because the Covid-19 fight is likely to be long and complicated.

They said people should continue to maintain social distancing, refrain from gathering in crowds, wear masks when going out and wash their hands often.

Nationwide, nearly 51,000 people are in quarantine. Of these, 308 people are isolated in hospitals and more than 10,700 people in concentrated quarantine facilities. The rest are quarantined at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with nearly 165,000 deaths reported so far.