Coronavirus: Vietnam confirms three more infections

"Patient 58", a female student returning from France, is a 26-year-old Hanoian living on Yen The Street, Ba Dinh District, the Health Ministry announced Monday. She landed Sunday in Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.

Tests done by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control showed she was infected with the novel coronavirus. "Patient 58" and those who had come in close contact with her have been quarantined and are being treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

"Patient 59", the flight attendant was on the same flight VN54 as Nguyen Hong Nhung, Hanoi’s first Covid-19 patient and the nation's 17th, that flew from London and landed in Hanoi on March 2. She’s now the 21st infection related to the flight.

On March 14, she started coughing and developed a fever, whereupon tests showed she was Covid-19 positive. She is being treated at the same hospital as "patient 58", and her condition is stable.

"Patient 60", also isolated and being treated at the same hospital, is a 29-year-old Frenchman who took a flight from Paris and landed at the Noi Bai International Airport on March 9.

After his arrival, he visited several places in Hanoi and the northern province of Ninh Binh. On Sunday, he returned to Hanoi and was quarantined by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control. Tests showed he was Covid-19 positive.

At least another person who was on the same flight as the Frenchman had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the latest additions, Vietnam has 44 active Covid-19 patients, including 18 foreigners. The previous 16 patients have been discharged.

The Covid-19 outbreak has spread to 157 countries and territories, with the death toll climbing to over 6,600.