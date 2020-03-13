Coronavirus: Vietnam confirms 46th and 47th patients

Vietnam has recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases since last Friday. Photo by VnExpress.

The 46th patient is a stewardess of Vietnam Airlines who served on flight VN54 from London to Hanoi on March 8. She resides in Khuong Trung Ward, Thanh Xuan District.

On Tuesday, she had a fever and a sore throat, but no chest pain. The next day, she went for a medical check at the Aviation Medical Centre and was transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, where she was quarantined and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology took her samples Friday and the result reconfirmed her positive diagnosis. She is in stable health, the ministry said.

The 47th patient is a 43-year-old housemaid in Ba Dinh District’s Truc Bach Street. She works for the family of Nguyen Hong Nhung, Hanoi's first Covid-19 patient and the nation's 17th.

After the "patient 17" was confirmed, Hanoi has been listing and checking all the people who’d come into contact with her, including the housemaid.

The 47th patient's health condition is stable.

Previously, 16 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 127 countries and territories, killing nearly 5,000 people.