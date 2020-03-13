VnExpress International
Coronavirus: Vietnam confirms 46th and 47th patients

By Le Nga   March 13, 2020 | 08:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnam has recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases since last Friday. Photo by VnExpress.

Two Hanoi residents, a stewardess and a housemaid are the nation's 46th and 47th Covid-19 patients, the Health Ministry confirmed Friday.

The 46th patient is a stewardess of Vietnam Airlines who served on flight VN54 from London to Hanoi on March 8. She resides in Khuong Trung Ward, Thanh Xuan District.

On Tuesday, she had a fever and a sore throat, but no chest pain. The next day, she went for a medical check at the Aviation Medical Centre and was transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, where she was quarantined and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology took her samples Friday and the result reconfirmed her positive diagnosis. She is in stable health, the ministry said. 

The 47th patient is a 43-year-old housemaid in Ba Dinh District’s Truc Bach Street.  She works for the family of Nguyen Hong Nhung, Hanoi's first Covid-19 patient and the nation's 17th.

After the "patient 17" was confirmed, Hanoi has been listing and checking all the people who’d come into contact with her, including the housemaid.

The 47th patient's health condition is stable.

Vietnam has recorded 31 coronavirus infection cases since last Friday, after the country going 22 days without any new infection. Previously, 16 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 127 countries and territories, killing nearly 5,000 people.

Tags: Vietnam coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic
 
