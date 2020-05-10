VnExpress International
Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

By Le Nga   May 10, 2020 | 07:05 am GMT+7
HCMC's Hospital of Tropical Diseases, where Covid-19 patients are being treated. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case Sunday morning, marking Vietnam going 24 days free of community transmission.

The nation’s infection tally stood at 288, with the latest infections being 17 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from UAE last Thursday evening.

Currently, 241 have recovered. Of the 47 active cases, 13 have tested negative twice or more.

Vietnam has more than 11,000 people in quarantine, including those that have returned from abroad and those who have come in contact with the returnees. Of these, 180 are quarantined at hospitals, 6,000 stay at centralized camps and the rest at home or other accommodation facilities.

Vietnam brought home 276 citizens from Canada, the third largest Covid-19 hotspot in the Americas, after the U.S. and Brazil, on a Vietnam Airlines flight Saturday.

In April and early May, the country has operated 11 special flights to repatriate 1,700 citizens from Canada, Japan, France, Thailand, the U.S. and the UAE.

The pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, claiming the lives of more than 280,000 people.

Tags: Covid-19 Vietnam pandemic coronavirus
 
