VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Cops shoot out drug runner's tires in northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   December 18, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7

The driver reportedly told police he bought the drugs in China's border region.

Police in the northern province of Thai Nguyen seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine on Friday after shooting out the tires on a would-be trafficker's car.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Police say Dao Van Khanh was driving the vehicle loaded with meth, while two other men served as spotters in a second vehicle.

When Khanh saw police on the road ahead, he reportedly made a U-turn and attempted a high-speed escape.

Police shot out Khanh's tires and took him into custody where he reportedly confessed to having purchased the drugs in Lang Son Province, which borders China.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws have been strictly enforced, cross-border drug running persists.

Related news:

> Vietnam's drug rehab riots: what went wrong

> Australian nationals busted for leading drug ring between Cambodia, Vietnam

Tags: methamphetamine drugs Thai Nguyen
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top