Cops shoot out drug runner's tires in northern Vietnam

Police in the northern province of Thai Nguyen seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine on Friday after shooting out the tires on a would-be trafficker's car.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Police say Dao Van Khanh was driving the vehicle loaded with meth, while two other men served as spotters in a second vehicle.

When Khanh saw police on the road ahead, he reportedly made a U-turn and attempted a high-speed escape.

Police shot out Khanh's tires and took him into custody where he reportedly confessed to having purchased the drugs in Lang Son Province, which borders China.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws have been strictly enforced, cross-border drug running persists.

