Cop wanted for shooting dead 4 during Tet gambling

Le Quoc Tuan, a police officer at Ho Chi Minh City's District 11, is being wanted for shooting dead four people. Photo by VnExpress.

Le Quoc Tuan, 33, who works at the custody and temporary detention office of the District 11 police department, is now wanted by the police.

They said he shot dead four men in Tan Thanh Dong Commune in the outlying district of Cu Chi after joining a group of locals to play cards in a garden on Wednesday, the final day of the Tet break.

Tuan lost all his money and asked to play one more game hoping to recoup it. But no one agreed to play, and he got angry, yelled at the group and left.

He returned in a while with an assault rifle and fired eight shots at the group, killing four instantly and injuring one.

Le Quoc Tuan leaves the crime scene on a red motorbike. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Minh.

Tuan then fled on a motorbike, carrying the gun with him. He was wearing denim shorts, a mask covering his mouth and cheeks and a cap.

Locals in Tan Thanh Dong said they heard shots and screams from the garden at around 1:00 p.m.

Tuan, who has a wife and two children, remained at large as of Thursday morning.