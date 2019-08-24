Cop suspended for fracas at Saigon airport

Le Thi Hien, a captain in the Dong Da District traffic police department in Hanoi, "displayed behavior that violated public etiquette for People’s Army personnel," Nguyen Van Thi, deputy chief of the Dong Da police, said Friday.

She would have to make a report on the issue to her superiors, he added.

Hien and her family were on a flight from Saigon to Hanoi on August 11 and checked in four bags weighing 57 kilograms.

She then tried to check in another piece weighing eight kilograms, but airlines staff told her to carry it by hand instead.

Hien was uncooperative and shouted at airport personnel, according to the Southern Airports Authority. When she was escorted out to resolve the issue, she continued to scream and shove people, injuring one in the process, it added.

A screenshot of a video shows Le Thi Hien at a check-in counter in Saigon's Tan Son Nhat Airport August 11, 2019.

She was fined VND200,000 ($9) for disruptive behavior but she did not accept the decision and said she would file a complaint.

She said: "When I was at the airport, I was so upset that I couldn’t restrain myself. But the incident was partially because I was verbally assaulted first."

A video clip of the incident circulating on social media has been edited and did not record the whole conversation between her and airport personnel, including a scene where she was shoved, she claimed.

Passengers causing a commotion at Vietnamese airports are not a rare sight.

On Sunday, two women, a Vietnamese and a South Korean, had a heated argument at the baggage claim area of Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, which soon became a fight in which one sustained scratches on her head and the other on her neck and face. Each has been fined VND4 million ($172).

Last week a Taiwanese woman was fined VND4 million ($172) for shouting at aviation staff also at Tan Son Nhat after arriving late and being prevented from boarding.