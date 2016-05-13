VnExpress International
Construction of northern first deep-water seaport component kicked off

By Toan Dao   May 13, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
The Hai Phong International Gateway Port ceremony. Photo by Quang Hieu/VGP

Saigon Newport Corp., which is run by the Ministry of National Defense, and its partners on Thursday began construction at the B component of the Hai Phong International Gateway Port, the first deep-water seaport in northern Vietnam.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc took part in a ceremony to begin the construction at Lach Huyen in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 12, the government portal said in a statement in the same day.

The other investors in the project include Vietnam’s Hai Phong International Container Terminal Company Limited and Japan’s Molnykit Company.

The investors will pour $321 million to construct two container berths of 750m in length, which will be capable of receiving up-to-100,000 DWT container vessels, and a 40-hectare container depot system.

Once the project comes into operation, in around 2018, it is expected to be connected with the existing Cai Mep-Thi Vai International Port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to help transport goods from Vietnam directly to foreign markets, including the United States and European nations.

The port, funded by both Vietnamese and Japanese governments, is also hoped to attract goods in transit from Laos’ Northeast and China’s Southern region.

Construction at component A at the project, which includes entrance passages, breakwaters and internal roads, began in 2013.

Tags: Nguyen Xuan Phuc hai phong seaport
 
