Construction ministry inspectors accused of soliciting bribes

While Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha confirmed the allegation, he did not give out details about the amount of money demanded or identities of the seven people in the inspection team.

Ha said the incident was "regretful" and that he would resolve the matter once the police release their findings. So far, the police have not sought the ministry’ cooperation, the minister said.

A representative of Vinh Tuong District said he was surprised by information that the inspectors had asked for up to VND10 billion ($428,000).

The inspection team was on a work trip to Vinh Tuong District in the northern province of Vinh Phuc to inspect current progress in the district’s infrastructural planning.