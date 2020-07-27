Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Major General To An Xo, spokesman of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security, said authorities have found some local and foreign businesses added foreigners who are not experts or high-skilled workers to the list for priority entry into the country.

"This is just an initial finding. There is yet no official count on the number of illegal entries, so localities need to step up inspection," said Xo.

Vietnam halted entry for foreign nationals on March 22 and only allows foreigners who have diplomatic or official passports or those who are experts or high-skilled workers to enter the country at this time.

The National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Fight and Prevention on Friday asked all foreign experts coming to Vietnam for work to get Covid-19 tests done three to seven days prior to arrival.

The request came after an increasing number of foreign experts granted permission to work in the country have been testing positive for the novel coronavirus, including 17 Russian oil experts who came in a group of 69 to Ho Chi Minh City on July 11.

Over 93,000 foreign workers are licensed to work in Vietnam, though nearly 22,000 have been unable to return.

Authorities have found 73 Chinese nationals illegally entering Da Nang and nearly Quang Nam Province over the past few days.

On Monday morning, authorities in Hanoi also found five Chinese men illegally entering the country. They had crossed the border on boats to Lao Cai Province, and planned to fly to HCMC from Hanoi.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the Ministry of Public Security to investigate the illegal entry of foreigners to central Vietnam, following Saturday morning’s confirmation of the first Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days.