VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

By Ba Do   July 27, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam
A medical staff checks body temperature of a man at a checkpoint in Da Nang City, March 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

The public security ministry ordered localities to review businesses taking advantage of Vietnam's priority immigration policy to bring unqualified foreigners into the country.

Major General To An Xo, spokesman of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security, said authorities have found some local and foreign businesses added foreigners who are not experts or high-skilled workers to the list for priority entry into the country.

"This is just an initial finding. There is yet no official count on the number of illegal entries, so localities need to step up inspection," said Xo.

Vietnam halted entry for foreign nationals on March 22 and only allows foreigners who have diplomatic or official passports or those who are experts or high-skilled workers to enter the country at this time.

The National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Fight and Prevention on Friday asked all foreign experts coming to Vietnam for work to get Covid-19 tests done three to seven days prior to arrival.

The request came after an increasing number of foreign experts granted permission to work in the country have been testing positive for the novel coronavirus, including 17 Russian oil experts who came in a group of 69 to Ho Chi Minh City on July 11.

Over 93,000 foreign workers are licensed to work in Vietnam, though nearly 22,000 have been unable to return.

Authorities have found 73 Chinese nationals illegally entering Da Nang and nearly Quang Nam Province over the past few days.

On Monday morning, authorities in Hanoi also found five Chinese men illegally entering the country. They had crossed the border on boats to Lao Cai Province, and planned to fly to HCMC from Hanoi.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the Ministry of Public Security to investigate the illegal entry of foreigners to central Vietnam, following Saturday morning’s confirmation of the first Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 30 more Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 30 more Covid-19 cases

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

illegal entry

priority immigration policy

foreign experts

coronavirus

travel restrictions

 

Read more

Vietnam arrests 10 Chinese illegal immigrants

Vietnam arrests 10 Chinese illegal immigrants

Mekong Delta province unveils $820-mln plan to combat climate change

Mekong Delta province unveils $820-mln plan to combat climate change

Two men wanted for Hanoi bank robbery

Two men wanted for Hanoi bank robbery

Da Nang records 11 new Covid-19 cases

Da Nang records 11 new Covid-19 cases

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

 
go to top