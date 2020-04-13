Colombian man caught after escaping Covid-19 quarantine in Hoi An

Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela, 22, who has been caught Monday after escaping from quarantine in Hoi An in Quang Nam Province, central Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Quang Nam Police.

Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela had escaped from the quarantine facility in the central province just a day after he was taken there.

Orjuela, 22, is a vagrant and had overstayed his temporary visa in Vietnam since February 22, said the Quang Nam Steering Committee on the Prevention and Control of Covid-19. He was found by authorities and taken to a quarantine zone at a resort in Hoi An on April 10, the committee said. He later tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

However, Orjuela, who was supposed to stay in quarantine for two weeks, was found to have fled from the resort at around 7 p.m. Saturday. He was found again by authorities in Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh District early on Monday and returned to the same resort, local media reported, citing the steering committee. The province has also contacted Colombian authorities for follow up measures, the reports said.

In the central province, around 157 people are currently isolated in medical facilities and around 5,000 in their homes.

Vietnam has confirmed 262 Covid-19 cases so far, 118 of whom are active cases.

Globally, the pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories and death toll has risen to more than 114,200.