VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Colombian man caught after escaping Covid-19 quarantine in Hoi An

By Dac Thanh, Phan Anh   April 13, 2020 | 01:01 pm GMT+7
Colombian man caught after escaping Covid-19 quarantine in Hoi An
Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela, 22, who has been caught Monday after escaping from quarantine in Hoi An in Quang Nam Province, central Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Quang Nam Police.

A Colombian man who escaped from a Covid-19 quarantine facility in Quang Nam Saturday was caught early Monday.

Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela had escaped from the quarantine facility in the central province just a day after he was taken there.

Orjuela, 22, is a vagrant and had overstayed his temporary visa in Vietnam since February 22, said the Quang Nam Steering Committee on the Prevention and Control of Covid-19. He was found by authorities and taken to a quarantine zone at a resort in Hoi An on April 10, the committee said. He later tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

However, Orjuela, who was supposed to stay in quarantine for two weeks, was found to have fled from the resort at around 7 p.m. Saturday. He was found again by authorities in Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh District early on Monday and returned to the same resort, local media reported, citing the steering committee.

The province has also contacted Colombian authorities for follow up measures, the reports said.

In the central province, around 157 people are currently isolated in medical facilities and around 5,000 in their homes.

Vietnam has confirmed 262 Covid-19 cases so far, 118 of whom are active cases.

Globally, the pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories and death toll has risen to more than 114,200.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hoi An Quang Nam Colombia Colombian Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine outbreak pandemic epidemic
 
Read more
UNICEF selects Vietnamese girl’s drawings for Earth Day message

UNICEF selects Vietnamese girl’s drawings for Earth Day message

Vietnam gifts 100,000 Covid-19 masks to India

Vietnam gifts 100,000 Covid-19 masks to India

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Internet resumes full speed service in Vietnam after cable repair

Internet resumes full speed service in Vietnam after cable repair

Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit approved for sale in Europe

Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit approved for sale in Europe

HCMC gets ready to restart economy in May post-social-distancing

HCMC gets ready to restart economy in May post-social-distancing

 
go to top