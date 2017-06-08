VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Coach, truck collision kills two in northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   June 8, 2017 | 07:55 pm GMT+7

The coach was carrying around 40 passengers including students, parents and teachers on a high school vacation.

Two people were killed on Thursday morning when a passenger coach collided with a truck in Vietnam's northern province of Vinh Phuc.

The accident occurred at about 9 a.m. outside Tam Dao as the coach was making its way down the mountain from the resort town. Ten others were injured in the crash.

According to witnesses, the coach collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The coach finally came to a rest after scraping along 70 meters of cliff face, reported Vietnam News Agency.

It was carrying around 40 passengers including students, parents and teachers from An Duong High School in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Related News:
Tags: Tam Dao collide accident Vietnam
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top