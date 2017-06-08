Coach, truck collision kills two in northern Vietnam

Two people were killed on Thursday morning when a passenger coach collided with a truck in Vietnam's northern province of Vinh Phuc.

The accident occurred at about 9 a.m. outside Tam Dao as the coach was making its way down the mountain from the resort town. Ten others were injured in the crash.

According to witnesses, the coach collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The coach finally came to a rest after scraping along 70 meters of cliff face, reported Vietnam News Agency.

It was carrying around 40 passengers including students, parents and teachers from An Duong High School in the northern port city of Hai Phong.