VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Coach stays focused, wants Vietnam’s football team to do likewise

By Lam Thoa   August 31, 2018 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Coach stays focused, wants Vietnam’s football team to do likewise
Coach Park Hang-seo reacts during an interview with the media after Vietnam's semifinal defeat to South Korea at Asiad in Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Vietnam’s football coach Park Hang-seo says team should put Asiad semifinal defeat behind them and reward fans with the bronze medal.

Through their first five matches at the Asian Games 2018, Vietnam did not concede a single goal.

In their sixth game, also their first ever semifinal in the regional tournament, they conceded three to South Korea on Wednesday. Vietnam’s South Korean coach says the early goal that South Korea scored in the 7th minute waylaid his plans.

“We know South Korea has excellent players. Based on our players and tactics, I had sketched out a plan to beat South Korea. I wanted to keep a clean sheet in the first half then make some changes to defeat them in the second half. That’s why I kept Nguyen Van Quyet on the bench, but since we conceded too early, I had to put Quyet in right away,” Park said, refering to one of Vietnam's strikers.

The defeat ended Vietnam’s dream of reaching the final, and even winning the gold medal, but winning a bronze would be a stupendous achievement at the Asiad.

Park said he wants the team to focus solely on the last game on Saturday.

“It’s great to know that no one is having an injury. The players need to recover after the game. I can see they are still sad about the loss. But I told them we still have one more match, and we have to return the love and support of the fans by winning this bronze medal.”

Vietnam’s next opponents are the United Arab Emirates, who lost 0-1 to Japan in the second semifinal.

“I watched them play the semifinal on TV. My assistants have collected enough information as well as videos about them and we will analyze those further. In general, UAE has diverse styles of play, they can play with different formations with speedy wingers who can penetrate the box quite well. But I noticed that their stamina decreased quickly in the second half versus Japan,” Park said.

Both Vietnam and South Korea only had one day off after their quarterfinal matches, but the latter proved to be the stronger, scoring in the seventh, 28th and 55th minutes. Vietnam reduced the margin and restored some pride in the 70th minute with Tran Minh Vuong essaying a superb goal-scoring freekick in his very first match of the tournament.

After the game, Park was philosophical. “Even though we’ve lost, I know the players have given everything. Losing to a stronger opponent is a great experience for them.”

This is how Vietnam's fans react to the results:

Fans sad but proud as Vietnam goes down fighting at Asiad semifinal
 
 

Coach stays focused, wants Vietnam’s football team to do likewise

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam football sports Park Hang-seo Asiad Asian Games bronze medal UAE South Korea
 
Read more
Vietnam police arrest terrorist group member for smuggling in weapons

Vietnam police arrest terrorist group member for smuggling in weapons

Four Vietnamese men shot dead by Malaysian police

Four Vietnamese men shot dead by Malaysian police

Hanoi proposes Formula One racing in national sports complex

Hanoi proposes Formula One racing in national sports complex

Don’t lose hope, PM tells Vietnamese football team

Don’t lose hope, PM tells Vietnamese football team

Vietnamese man surrenders after killing Chinese student in Germany

Vietnamese man surrenders after killing Chinese student in Germany

Five moon bears rescued from Vietnam farm after 20 years of captivity

Five moon bears rescued from Vietnam farm after 20 years of captivity

Vietnam wins 2 golds in pencak silat at Asian Games

Vietnam wins 2 golds in pencak silat at Asian Games

 
go to top