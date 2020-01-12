Citizens allowed to film traffic police to allay corruption fears

Traffic police make record of offenders on Pham Hung Street of Hanoi in June 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.

A circular from the Ministry of Public Security said with effect from January 15 people could film and record officers without getting in their way.

However, officers can request them to leave, and force them if need be, if they do not allow them to perform their duty.

The circular follows public fears that the new drunk driving sanctions could cause traffic police officers to demand bribes.

The Law on Preventing Alcohol's Harmful Effects, which took effect on January 1, brings cyclists and electric bicycle riders into the net for the first time, fining them VND400,000-600,000 ($17-26) for drunk driving.

Fines for motorcyclists and car drivers have doubled to VND6-8 million and VND30-40 million, and everyone caught driving a vehicle under the influence could have their driving license suspended for 22-24 months.

In the first six days after the new law took effect, around 2,700 people were penalized, according to police figures.