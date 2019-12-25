VnExpress International
Christmas Eve not so merry for sanitation workers in Hanoi

By Ngoc Thanh   December 25, 2019 | 12:23 pm GMT+7

Streets in downtown Hanoi were full of garbage left behind by Christmas Eve revelers, and sanitation workers had to be up all night.

Garbage scatters along all routes leading to the St. Josephs Cathedral and the Sword Lake in the heart of Hanoi by Tuesday’s midnight when almost all holiday goers have return home after their Christmas Eve’s celebration.

Garbage is scattered along all roads leading to St.Joseph's Cathedral and Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the heart of Hanoi on Wednesday midnight after people returned home after celebrating Christmas Eve.
A man in Santa Claus costume stands by the Church Street that leads straight to the cathedral. A garbage bag can be seen in front of him while a full trash bin surrounded by bags of trash is right behind him.

A man in a Santa Claus costume stands on Nha Tho (Church) Street that leads to the cathedral. Garbage bags can be seen while a trash can behind him is full and overflowing.
Nha Chung Street is decorated with all types of trash along its two sides. As people enjoy the festive atmosphere, tens of waste workers had operated nonstop at all downtown streets from midnight of Tuesday, especially at popular rendezvous around the Sword Lake.

Nha Chung Street is full of trash on both sides. As people made merry, dozens of sanitation workers worked nonstop on downtown streets from midnight to early on Wednesday, especially at popular spots around Sword Lake.
A group of youth take photos next to garbage on a downtown street at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Youngsters take photos next to garbage on a downtown street at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A scrap collectors pick up plastic from a public trash bin at the intersection of Hang Trong and Church streets.

A sanitation worker picks up plastic from a trash can at the intersection of Hang Trong and Nha Tho Streets.
Shells of sunflower seeds and snack packaging left on the sidewalk not very far from the Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square.

Empty snack packages left on a sidewalk not far from Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square.
Staff of a restaurant carry bags of waste to wagons of waste collectors.

A restaurant worker carries bags of garbage to vehicles collecting them.
Waste workers collect waste on Le Thai To Street at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Workers collect waste on Le Thai To Street at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
