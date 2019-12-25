Christmas Eve not so merry for sanitation workers in Hanoi

|
Garbage is scattered along all roads leading to St.Joseph's Cathedral and Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the heart of Hanoi on Wednesday midnight after people returned home after celebrating Christmas Eve.
A man in a Santa Claus costume stands on Nha Tho (Church) Street that leads to the cathedral. Garbage bags can be seen while a trash can behind him is full and overflowing.
Nha Chung Street is full of trash on both sides. As people made merry, dozens of sanitation workers worked nonstop on downtown streets from midnight to early on Wednesday, especially at popular spots around Sword Lake.
Youngsters take photos next to garbage on a downtown street at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A sanitation worker picks up plastic from a trash can at the intersection of Hang Trong and Nha Tho Streets.
Empty snack packages left on a sidewalk not far from Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square.
A restaurant worker carries bags of garbage to vehicles collecting them.
Workers collect waste on Le Thai To Street at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.