Chinese woman arrested for abducting pregnant Vietnamese 12-year old

By VnExpress   October 10, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

14 Vietnamese women and girls have been abducted and sold in Yunnan Province since 2011.

Police in East China's Jiangsu Province confirmed the arrest of a woman for abducting a pregnant 12-year-old Vietnamese girl after doctors discovered her real age, Chinese Global Times reported on Saturday.

Police in Quanshan district came to suspect the young girl had been abducted after receiving a call from a local hospital.

China National Radio reported that a woman named Xie from Central China's Henan Province abducted the girl and sold her to a Xuzhou man surnamed Liu.

Xie and Liu initially told doctors they were the girl's relatives on October 4. Doctors found the girl, whom Xie and Liu claimed to be 20, was three months pregnant.

The girl, who lacked any identification, told doctors she was a foreigner, The Beijing News reported.

A total of 14 Vietnamese women and girls have been abducted in China's Yunnan Province and sold since 2011, CCTV reported.

Tags: human trafficking Vietnamese pregnant girl
 
