Chinese tour guide jailed for stealing cosmetics from Da Nang airport

Tourists gather at the Da Nang International Airport in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Bai Xin Xing, 32, works as a guide for tourists from China in the central city of Da Nang.

On July 27, this year, he was with a group of Chinese tourists returning to China’s Xi'an City from the Da Nang International Airport. Before the flight took off, the group shopped at a duty free store inside the airport. Xing then stole a bottle of perfume worth VND23 million ($987).

A store employee spotted the theft and called for help in apprehending him. Airport security staff checked his bag and found the stolen product.

The indictment said he had carried out several similar thefts at airport duty free stores without getting caught.

Bai admitted to his theft Friday. He said he would observe where the cameras were installed and find a way to obscure them and steal things.

Da Nang is one of the top destinations for Chinese visitors to Vietnam.

In the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam received 4.1 million Chinese visitors, up 28.8 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Chinese visitors accounted for 32 percent of foreign arrivals in the country during the period.