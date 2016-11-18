VnExpress International
Chinese passenger caught stealing on Vietnam flight

By VnExpress   November 18, 2016 | 09:41 am GMT+7

He took two cameras and some cash, authorities said.

A Chinese man was caught stealing from the luggage of another passenger on a flight to Hanoi on Thursday, local media reported.

The man was on board flight VN164 from the central city of Da Nang.

Some fellow passengers saw him taking a bag from the overhead compartment and rummaging through it, before the plane took off. They immediately alerted the crew, who then notified security forces at Da Nang Airport.

He had stolen two Sony cameras and VND5 million ($220) in cash, said Da Nang airport authorities.

The Chinese man was then charged with theft and fined VND7.5 million.

Tags: Chinese tourism crime airplan Noi Bai Da Nang Hanoi
 
