Chinese man nabbed for stealing motorbike in northern Vietnam

Police in Vietnam's northern province of Lang Son arrested a Chinese man on Tuesday for stealing a motorbike.

Traffic officers had been notified of the theft and were patrolling on Highway 1B when they spotted a suspicious-looking man riding in the opposite direction without a helmet. They quickly gave chase and after nearly 3 kilometers (1.9 miles), the man abandoned the motorbike and attempted to escape on foot.

At the station, the man identified himself as Jin Dong, 25, from China's eastern province of Zhejiang, according to Giao Thong (Transport) newspaper. He admitted to stealing the motorbike and entering Vietnam illegally.

Police are conducting further investigations.