Chinese man fined $880 for illegal marriage in southern Vietnam

Authorities in the southern province of Ca Mau on Thursday fined a Chinese man VND20 million ($880) for “conducting activities in Vietnam without authorization from competent authorities.”

Lu Zu Ming, 44, attempted to hold a wedding ceremony with a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman in Hoa Thanh Commune on Monday. However, Ca Mau police stopped the wedding as the couple had not registered their marriage.

Ming claimed he entered Vietnam on a tourist visa in late April through the Moc Bai Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh. He has admitted to his wrongdoing.

Vietnamese law requires foreigners to obtain permission from authorities before they work or conduct other activities in Vietnam. Violations of this law carry a fine of VND10-20 million.