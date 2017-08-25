VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese man fined $880 for illegal marriage in southern Vietnam

By Phuc Hung   August 25, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7

His wedding ceremony was cut short by police because he hadn't registered the marriage.

Authorities in the southern province of Ca Mau on Thursday fined a Chinese man VND20 million ($880) for “conducting activities in Vietnam without authorization from competent authorities.”

Lu Zu Ming, 44, attempted to hold a wedding ceremony with a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman in Hoa Thanh Commune on Monday. However, Ca Mau police stopped the wedding as the couple had not registered their marriage.

Ming claimed he entered Vietnam on a tourist visa in late April through the Moc Bai Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh. He has admitted to his wrongdoing.

Vietnamese law requires foreigners to obtain permission from authorities before they work or conduct other activities in Vietnam. Violations of this law carry a fine of VND10-20 million.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Chinese marriage Ca Mau
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top