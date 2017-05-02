VnExpress International
Chinese man drives car into group of traffic police in central Vietnam

By Tu Huynh   May 2, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7

The man was trying to escape after police caught him speeding, and refused to cooperate when the car was eventually stopped.

Police in the central city of Phan Thiet arrested a Chinese man on Monday after he refused to stop for speeding and tried to drive his car through a group of traffic police.

Police spotted the 7-seater car speeding between the city center and the nearby resort town of Mui Ne. When officers signaled for him to pull over, the driver refused to comply and instead drove straight at them before trying to make his escape. Luckily no one was injured.

The driver and his passengers refused to comply with police instructions. Photo by VnExpress/Tu Huynh.

After a 4-kilometer (2.5 miles) chase, the car eventually stopped, but the Chinese driver locked himself in the car and began shouting loudly at police on the main road to Mui Ne.

The driver and his six passengers could not speak Vietnamese or English, so police had to call for an interpreter. However, even with the language barrier removed, the group still refused to comply so the car was towed to a nearby police station.

The driver, later identified as He Shu Wu, 41, was charged with speeding, refusing to comply with police and driving without a car registration.

