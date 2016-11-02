VnExpress International
Chinese man caught stealing from luggage on flight to Ho Chi Minh City: media

By VnExpress   November 2, 2016 | 04:42 pm GMT+7

Vietnam deported the man to Hong Kong on Wednesday.

A Chinese passenger was allegedly caught trying to steal from the luggage of another passenger on a flight to Ho Chi Minh City from Hong Kong on Tuesday, local media reported.

The 36-year-old man was on board flight VN595, which departed from Hong Kong and arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

The man is accused of taking another passenger's luggage from an overhead compartment and rummaging through it.

He was caught by flight attendants before he could steal anything. The flight crew then notified security forces at Tan Son Nhat.

He was arrested by police upon landing and deported to Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon.

