Chinese man arrested on child sex charges in Vietnam

Police from the southern province of Binh Duong detained a Chinese man on Tuesday following reports of child sex abuse, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Zhu Yu entered Vietnam in April this year to work for a paint manufacturer in Rach Bap Industrial Park. Since July, he has allegedly been having sex with local Vietnamese children, mostly 15 year olds.

The man reportedly paid the children from VND500,000 to VND1.5 million ($22-66) to have sex with him, and recorded his acts on his cell phone.

Police said that they have recovered a number of photos and videos from Zhu Yu's phones and identified at least three of the children involved in the case.

The case is under investigation.

