VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese man arrested for stealing on Vietnamese flight, again

By Nguyen Dong   November 24, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Keep an eye on your luggage; this is just the latest in a series of attempted on-flight thefts.

Security officers at Da Nang International Airport arrested a Chinese man on Thursday for stealing VND400 million ($17,800) from a Vietnamese passenger.

chinese-man-arrested-for-stealing-on-vietnamese-flight-again

Wang QingJian was arrested at Da Nang International Airport. Photo by VnExpress/N.Đ

The officers had received information that 52-year-old Wang QingJian had stolen from another passenger on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang.

Security officers and police arrested the thief when he landed at Da Nang Airport and found VND400 million in his luggage that he had stolen from Ngo Ngoc Thuan, 41, a Vietnamese man on the same flight.

Police are conducting further investigations.

Wang was also stopped at Da Nang Airport on November 14 following similar reports, but police were unable to find any evidence and could only issue him a warning.

In just over a fortnight, five Chinese passengers have been caught stealing from other passengers on domestic flights. Some have denied the allegations, saying they had mistaken the bags for their own.

Related news:

Chinese man arrested on child sex charges in Vietnam

Chinese passenger caught stealing on Vietnam flight

Tags: Chinese man passenger flight
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top