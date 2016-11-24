Chinese man arrested for stealing on Vietnamese flight, again

Security officers at Da Nang International Airport arrested a Chinese man on Thursday for stealing VND400 million ($17,800) from a Vietnamese passenger.

Wang QingJian was arrested at Da Nang International Airport. Photo by VnExpress/N.Đ

The officers had received information that 52-year-old Wang QingJian had stolen from another passenger on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang.

Security officers and police arrested the thief when he landed at Da Nang Airport and found VND400 million in his luggage that he had stolen from Ngo Ngoc Thuan, 41, a Vietnamese man on the same flight.

Police are conducting further investigations.

Wang was also stopped at Da Nang Airport on November 14 following similar reports, but police were unable to find any evidence and could only issue him a warning.

In just over a fortnight, five Chinese passengers have been caught stealing from other passengers on domestic flights. Some have denied the allegations, saying they had mistaken the bags for their own.

