Chinese gang arrested for smuggling more than 100 Vietnamese workers

By Khanh Lynh, Kim Thuy   March 30, 2016 | 06:37 pm GMT+7

Chinese police have arrested nine men for trafficking 108 Vietnamese workers to illegally take jobs in Guangdong, a southeastern Chinese province.

At the end of February, Chinese police received information about a plan to smuggle a group of Vietnamese into China to work as cheap labor in factories in Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

Photo: China Youth Daily

Each of the workers had to pay the gang between $90 and $150 in handling and transport fees.

One of those arrested said he was paid $450 to transport a group of 29 of the 108 trafficked workers to Guangdong.

A 40-year-old Vietnamese man said he was promised about $460 per month to work in a factory in Guangdong - three times the pay for a similar job in Vietnam.

According to the Guangdong border force, in the first quarter of this year about 2,300 suspects and 59 organizations involved in 34 illegal immigration cases were arrested, up 13 percent compared to the same period last year.

