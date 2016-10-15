VnExpress International
Chinese driver wanted for fatal hit-and-run in southern Vietnam

By VnExpress   October 15, 2016 | 02:40 pm GMT+7

Witnessses said he was speeding and drove into the opposite lane.

Police in the southern province of Binh Duong are looking for a Chinese man who disappeared after crashing into a motorbike and killing the driver on Friday night.

The suspect has been identified as a Zhang Xu, 41.

Police said Zhang was driving a luxury car when he hit the motorbike traveling in the opposite direction at around 9 p.m.

The motorbike driver, 31, died on the way to hospital.

Zhang allegedly left the scene right after the collision.

Some locals said the car was speeding and drove into the opposite lane of the road.

Tags: Vietnam traffic accidents foreigners
 
