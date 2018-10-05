China, US, others pay tribute to Vietnam former Party chief Do Muoi

Do Muoi, former Secretary General of the Vietnam Communist Party, salutes delegates during the opening ceremony of the 11th national congress of the Vietnam Communist Party in Hanoi on January 12, 2011. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

Do Muoi, a key figure in Vietnam’s revolutionary struggles and its opening up era, passed away Monday night after battling ill health for a long time.

In a message to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended "the deepest condolences" to the Party, Government and people of Vietnam as well as Do Muoi’s family.

“Comrade Do Muoi was an outstanding party and state leader of Vietnam who committed himself to the country’s reform and renewal as well as the cause of socialist construction," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

“As a close comrade and friend of the Chinese people, Do Muoi made great contributions to the relations between the two countries and parties.”

The Chinese leader also expressed belief that under the strong leadership of the General Secretary, the Party, Government and people of Vietnam would transform their grief into strength and “constantly record new achievements in the cause of socialist construction.”

Key diplomat

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, Daniel Kritenbrink, expressed “sincere condolences” for the loss of the former Party leader.

"Do Muoi presided over the Party at a time when Vietnam began economic reforms that helped build the foundations of sustained economic growth and renewal, lifting Vietnam and its people out of poverty and providing the economic opportunities they continue to enjoy today," he said in a tribute.

“It was during his term as general secretary that Vietnam and the United States were able to address our shared history openly, advance the process of reconciliation, and establish official bilateral relations in 1995."

The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party also expressed condolences to the Party, nation and people of Vietnam, and to Muoi's family.

Do Muoi himself placed an emphasis on developing and reinforcing the friendly bilateral relations as well as the strategic relationship between the two countries, a representative of the Laos government said in a message sent to Trong.

The Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party said it hopes Do Muoi would rest in peace in a message to the Trong.

Born Nguyen Duy Cong in Hanoi, Do Muoi became an active revolutionary at an early age, joining the French Popular Front at 19 and leading campaigns against French colonialists in Hanoi and across northern Vietnam. He served as Vietnam's Party General Secretary from 1991 to 1997, during the country’s transition to a market economy.

Vietnam has declared two days of official mourning on Saturday and Sunday.

During the period, government offices and other public places will fly the national flag at half-mast, and no public entertainment events will be held.

The deceased leader will lie in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, where mourners can pay their respects from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday and he will be buried in his hometown in Hanoi's Thanh Tri District at 1 p.m. the same day.

Another memorial service will be held at the same time at the Independence Palace in HCMC.